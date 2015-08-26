Juventus' Fernando Llorente (L) celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MADRID Juventus forward Fernando Llorente will be in Seville later on Wednesday for a medical pending a switch to Europa League champions Sevilla.

Llorente, a former Spain international, had been given permission by Juve to travel to the Andalusian capital, the La Liga club said on their website (www.sevillafc.com).

The 30-year-old has struggled for consistency since joining the Italian champions from Athletic Bilbao two years ago and had limited playing time last season under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Llorente has played 24 times for Spain, scoring seven goals. His last international was in November 2013.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)