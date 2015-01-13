Real Sociedad coach David Moyes reacts during their Spanish first division soccer match against Barcelona at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID Avoiding relegation from La Liga remains the overwhelming priority for Real Sociedad although the Basque club are still dreaming of reaching the final of the King's Cup, coach David Moyes said on Tuesday.

Sociedad, who host Villarreal in their last 16, second leg on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last week's first leg, have climbed to 12th in Spain's top flight since Moyes took over in November.

However, they are only three points above the drop zone following Sunday's 1-1 draw at bottom side Granada and Moyes acknowledged there was still a real risk of relegation.

"If possible I’d love to get to a final for the supporters and if we get to the Cup final it will be fantastic," Moyes told a news conference previewing the game at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.

"I think we should be realistic but our hopes, our dreams are that we can get to the final," added the former Manchester United and Everton manager.

"When I took the job there was a risk of relegation and there’s still a risk of relegation."

Moyes praised his players for their hard work in training, which paid off handsomely this month when they beat Barcelona 1-0 at home in La Liga.

They will need to pick up three points against teams like Granada, however, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for Europe.

Moyes said he was hoping to add "some creativity and some more attacking options" by taking "two or three players on loan" in the January transfer window.

"But January is not a very good time to do business," he added. "We hope to have some positive news but there’s no guarantee you can get anybody at this time."

If Sociedad, who last won the Cup in 1987, manage to get past Villarreal into the quarter-finals, they would likely meet Getafe, with one of holders Real Madrid, record winners Barca or Atletico Madrid to come in the last four.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)