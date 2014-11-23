MADRID David Moyes was given an idea of the scale of the task that faces him at Real Sociedad when his new club played out a scrappy 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna in the Scot's La Liga debut on Saturday.

Former Manchester United and Everton manager Moyes took over as coach of the Basque club on Nov. 10 and the stalemate at the Riazor in his first game in charge leaves Sociedad down in 14th place with a mere 10 points from 12 matches.

On a miserable night in Galicia, both because of the rain and the poor quality of the match, Sociedad were fortunate not to suffer defeat as promoted Depor, who also have 10 points in 15th place, pressed hard in the second half.

Moyes has only just started learning Spanish and mostly had to rely on an interpreter to communicate with his players.

"The coach has asked us for more intensity and I think we showed that in the first half when we created some good chances," Sociedad midfielder Sergio Canales said in an interview with Spanish television.

Sociedad's next league game is at home to Elche on Friday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)