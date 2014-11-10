Nov 10 Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes has agreed to take over as had coach of Real Sociedad, the La Liga club said on Monday. Here is a look at his life and career:

EARLY DAYS:

* Born in April 1963 in Glasgow, Scotland and signs as a professional with Scottish club Celtic in 1980, whom he joined as a junior.

* Two years later he plays as a substitute against Ajax Amsterdam in the European Cup, one of only 35 appearances over three years.

MOVING AROUND:

* In 1983, moves to Cambridge United on a free transfer where he develops a reputation as a reliable defender. Two years later Moyes is transferred to Bristol City and then in 1987 to Shrewsbury Town.

* Returns home to Dunfermline Athletic in 1990 before briefly joining Hamilton Academical and then moves back to England with Preston North End.

* Captains Preston in a third division (fourth tier) playoff final at Wembley, which they lose to Wycombe Wanderers. In 1996, becomes part of the Preston team who are Third Division champions, becoming an assistant to manager Gary Peters but continues to play.

CHANGE IN DIRECTION - PROGRESS AT PRESTON:

* In 1998, Moyes becomes manager at Preston. In his first full season in charge, he takes the club into the second division (third tier) playoffs, where they lose to Gillingham.

* Leads Preston to second division championship. In 2001, despite being widely tipped for relegation, Preston reach the first division (second tier) playoff final against Bolton Wanderers, losing 3-0.

EVERTON:

* Replaces Walter Smith as manager of Everton in March 2002.

* Everton finish in the top six in the Premier League four times under Moyes, qualifying for the Champions League in 2005. They also reach the 2009 FA Cup final which they lose 2-1 to Chelsea after beating Manchester United in the semi-finals.

* Moyes announces on May 9, 2013 that he will leave Everton at the end of the season and wants to replace Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

* Named as the new Manchester United manager on May 10, 2013, replacing the retiring Ferguson on a six-year deal which would start on July 1.

* Fails to land transfer target Cesc Fabregas but does keep England striker Wayne Rooney at the club despite an offer from rivals Chelsea.

* Robin van Persie scores twice to give Moyes's United side a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Community Shield in his first competitive match in charge. He also enjoys a winning start in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory at Swansea City.

* Three losses in United's opening six league matches, including a 4-1 humbling at neighbours Manchester City, give them their worst start in 24 years.

* Successive home defeats by Everton and Newcastle United in early December leave the defending champions ninth in the league, 12 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

* United lose 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup.

* Moyes fined 8,000 pounds ($12,700) by the FA and warned about his future conduct after criticising the referee in the wake of United's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Sunderland, who win the tie on penalties.

* In March, United lose 3-0 at home to Liverpool and neighbours City but overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Olympiakos Piraeus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

* United fans unhappy with the team's poor form raise money to hire a plane to trail a banner over Old Trafford reading 'Wrong One - Moyes Out' before the match against Aston Villa.

* After a 1-1 home draw in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, United lose the second leg 3-1.

* A listless display in a 2-0 defeat by Everton ends United's slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and leaves the club seventh in the league.

* In his 51 matches in charge, United win 27, draw nine and lose 15 in all competitions.

