July 31 A deal between Valencia and Tottenham Hotspur for the sale of Spain striker Roberto Soldado has been completed, the La Liga club's president told local media on Wednesday.

However, the 28-year-old will not be allowed to join the Premier League club until a problem with his agents has been resolved, Amadeo Salvo said in the daily El Mundo.

"The deal with Tottenham has been completed. A problem with Soldado's agents has come up and the player will not leave the club until a solution has been found," Salvo said.

Spanish media reports put the transfer fee at 30 million euros ($39.84 million) for Soldado, who scored 30 goals in 46 appearances for Valencia last season.

Spurs spent about 17 million pounds ($25.94 million) to bring in Brazil midfielder Paulinho from Corinthians earlier this month, a similar amount to the record fee they paid Blackburn Rovers for winger David Bentley in 2008.

Media reports claim Real Madrid have offered a world record fee in excess of 85 million pounds for Tottenham's 24-year-old Wales midfielder Gareth Bale, who signed a four-year deal last year, but there has been no official comment from either club.

($1 = 0.7531 euros)

($1 = 0.6553 British pounds) (Writing by Josh Reich in London; addtional reporting by Iain Rogers in Barcelona; Editing by Ken Ferris)