Aug 20 Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has completed his move from Premier League side Arsenal to Barcelona after signing a deal worth 19 million euros ($23.45 million), both clubs said on Monday.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal in 2005 and made 204 appearances for the London club.

Song follows Dutch striker Robin van Persie in leaving Arsenal this month.

Van Persie joined Manchester United last week in a deal worth 24 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Mark Meadows)