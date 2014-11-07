BARCELONA Nov 7 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been left out of Vicente del Bosque's Spain squad for this month's matches with Belarus and Germany to help him recover from his recent injuries.

"I have spoken to our doctors and those of Chelsea and I have decided to leave him out due to the situation with his pubis (pelvis)," Del Bosque told a news conference.

"He may be able to play (in) Chelsea's next game against Liverpool (on Saturday) but that doesn't mean he doesn't have some type of injury problem."

European champions Spain have made a stuttering start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and are second in Group C with six points from three games behind Slovakia on nine.

They host Belarus in their next qualifier on Nov. 15 before welcoming Germany for a friendly three days later.

Costa was called up for the matches against Slovakia and Luxembourg last month which led to a row with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who felt the Brazilian-born striker needed rest after suffering groin and hamstring injuries.

Costa missed the following four matches for Chelsea and, while he is now back playing for the Premier League side, Del Bosque has decided to give him a break. (Editing by Ken Ferris)