MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up in-form Sevilla midfielder Vitolo for the first time for the holders' Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Ukraine next Friday, while Chelsea forward Diego Costa returns to the squad.

Vitolo, 25, who typically operates in an attacking role down the left and as well as scoring goals is a regular provider of assists, will be hoping for a chance to shine in his home Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

The former Spain Under-19 international makes his debut in the senior squad along with Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo, who also featured for the Iberian nation at junior level.

"We have brought him (Vitolo) in for his recent performances," Del Bosque told a news conference on Friday.

"He has been playing well for Sevilla and he could be useful for us on the left."

Brazil-born Costa missed Spain's final two matches of 2014, a 3-0 qualifying win at home to Belarus and a 1-0 defeat to world champions Germany.

He will compete with a place up front with Alvaro Morata of Juventus and Barcelona's Pedro, while Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also named as a forward in the 24-man squad.

With four matches played, Spain are second in qualification Group C on nine points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and level with Ukraine.

"It seems routine to say positive things about your opponent (Ukraine) but in this case we are talking about a very good national team," Del Bosque said.

"I am not saying that we are not good too but there is a lot at stake. It would be fantastic to get three points and would be a step forward in our qualification bid."

Spain also play a friendly against Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 31, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final and the first time the pair meet since Netherlands crushed Spain 5-1 in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Mario Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla), Isco (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Pedro (Barcelona), Diego Costa (Chelsea)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)