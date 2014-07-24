MADRID Disgraced Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who is serving a four-month ban for a biting incident at the World Cup, could make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in El Clasico in October.

La Liga announced its fixtures for the season on Thursday and the first meeting of the two Spanish giants will be on the weekend of Oct. 25-26 at Real's Bernabeu stadium.

However, Suarez would only be able to play if the match went ahead on Sunday the 26th, the day after his suspension ends.

The 27-year-old was given a nine-match international ban and suspended for four months from any football-related activities by world soccer's ruling body FIFA after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a Group D game in Brazil in June.

Earlier this month, Suarez was transferred from Liverpool to Barca for a fee that media reports put at 81 million euros ($109.07 million).

After an initial appeal against the biting ban was rejected, Barca decided to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

If CAS decides to cut the suspension, Suarez could appear for his new club earlier.

