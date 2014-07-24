Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
MADRID, July 24 Disgraced Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who is serving a four-month ban for a biting incident at the World Cup, could make his Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in El Clasico in October.
La Liga announced its fixtures for the season on Thursday and the first meeting of the two Spanish giants will be on the weekend of Oct. 25-26 at Real's Bernabeu stadium.
However, Suarez would only be able to play if the match went ahead on Sunday the 26th, the day after his suspension ends.
The 27-year-old was given a nine-match international ban and suspended for four months from any football-related activities by world soccer's ruling body FIFA after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in a Group D game in Brazil in June.
Earlier this month, Suarez was transferred from Liverpool to Barca for a fee that media reports put at 81 million euros ($109.07 million).
After an initial appeal against the biting ban was rejected, Barca decided to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
If CAS decides to cut the suspension, Suarez could appear for his new club earlier.
Opening round of La Liga fixtures: (Aug. 24)
Sevilla v Valencia
Levante v Villarreal
Barcelona v Elche
Granada v Deportivo La Coruna
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid
Eibar v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Cordoba
Celta Vigo v Getafe
Almería v Espanyol
Malaga v Athletic Bilbao
($1 = 0.7427 Euros) (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.