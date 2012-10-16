MADRID Barcelona are not prepared to play the Spanish Super Cup in Beijing next year despite a preliminary agreement between the soccer federation (RFEF) and a Chinese promoter, a club spokesman said on Tuesday.

The federation announced in June it had sealed a preliminary accord with Chinese promoter United Vansen International Sport for the two-legged, season-opening tie, which pits the La Liga champions against the King's Cup holders, to be played in Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium.

They did not publish financial details but Spanish media reported that the deal, which has a seven-year duration, would net the RFEF around 40 million euros.

"We are not talking about the way the money is shared out, but everything seems to suggest that if we go to China we will lose money, but that's not the reason," Barca spokesman Toni Freixa told a news conference.

"We don't want the Super Cup to be played far away from the club members, but we understand that the federation wants to do business in an attractive market," he added.

"Barca does not want to play the Super Cup in China for social and sporting reasons, because the technical staff don't want it."

Spanish media reported that Real Madrid are also opposed to playing the Super Cup in China should they qualify. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

