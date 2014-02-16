MADRID Villarreal's La Liga match at home to Celta Vigo was suspended shortly before the final whistle when a smoke bomb was thrown on to the pitch on Saturday.

Celta were leading 1-0 at the Madrigal and there were about three minutes left when the smoke bomb landed near the visitors' goal and began spewing out a thick cloud of white smoke.

The players, some of whom were clearly suffering from the effects of the smoke, left the pitch and the fans quickly left the stadium, with many covering their mouths and noses.

It was not immediately clear whether the match would continue.

