Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
MADRID The Spanish prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against soccer players Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao, accusing them of hiding almost 7 million euros ($7.7 million) from the tax office between 2012 and 2014.
Falcao, a Colombian who played for Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2013 and now plays for Monaco, has been accused of failing to properly declare a total of around 5.6 million euros earned from image rights.
Portugal's Coentrao, who plays for Real Madrid, is accused of failing to correctly declare almost 1.3 million euros, also earnings from image rights.
Real Madrid declined to comment. Neither Atletico nor the two players' agents were available for comment.
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.