MADRID The Spanish and Portuguese professional soccer leagues have filed a legal challenge with the European Commission over FIFA's decision to ban the third-party ownership (TPO) of players.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced late last year that soccer's world governing body had agreed to ban TPO, when the transfer rights of players are wholly or partially owned by a footballer or a company instead of a club.

The Spanish and Portuguese leagues (LFP/LPFP), where TPO is widespread, argue that the ban infringes competition rules as well as regulations on free movement of labour and capital and will be harmful to players and clubs.

"The LFP and LPFP trust the Commission will act quickly, starting the relevant disciplinary action against FIFA and reversing the ban on TPO," the leagues said in a joint statement.

FIFA's move to outlaw TPO came after pressure from European counterpart UEFA, whose president Michel Platini is one of the most outspoken critics of the practice. It is also strongly opposed by World Players' Association FIFPro.

However, some experts argue that clubs without the spending power of wealthy rivals like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United would be unable to compete at the highest level if access to TPO was denied them.

Atletico Madrid, for example, have made extensive use of TPO and were able to beat Real and Barca to the La Liga title last season and reach the Champions League final.

Karish Andrews, a partner in law firm Lewis Silkin’s Sports Group, agrees with the Spanish and Portuguese leagues that the FIFA ban could hurt the sport.

"When done professionally, transparently and within the regulatory framework, (TPO) can have a significant positive impact on a club by allowing it to both retain its best performers (therefore remaining competitive) and remain economically viable through a cash injection," Andrews wrote in a recent note.

"Rather than the drastic step of prohibition, a better course of action would have been to enforce and enhance the already existing FIFA regulation ... to ensure transparency and continue to give clubs access to this often vital source of finance," he added.

"Overall, this is another sign of the over-regulation of the sport and one which may result in previously successful clubs who have made extensive use of TPO falling further behind the traditional powerhouse clubs who do not need to rely on such finance to acquire and maintain their players."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)