MADRID Atletico Madrid are unaware of a possible transfer embargo after Spanish media reported FIFA were set to bar the club and city rivals Real Madrid from the next two windows.

FIFA had decided to sanction the pair over similar breaches of rules on the transfer of foreign Under-18 players that last year led to a ban for La Liga rivals Barcelona, according to the reports, which did not identify the source of the information.

"We have no information regarding that," an Atletico spokesman said on Wednesday when asked about the reports.

"We collaborated with FIFA in the investigation at all times," he added.

"We are sure that we acted correctly. Because all the licenses were processed after approval from the Madrid soccer federation and the Spanish soccer federation."

Real did not immediately respond to a request for comment while a FIFA spokesperson said: "We are not in a position to comment on any proceedings that are ongoing. No further information can be provided for the time-being."

Soccer's world governing body announced in April it had banned Barca from the transfer market for two consecutive windows and fined them 450,000 Swiss francs ($471,550).

Barca denied wrongdoing but their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was rejected and they will not be able to register any new players until January next year.

($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)