The club badge and crest of Real Madrid are seen in a wall at club's Valdebebas soccer grounds in Madrid, Spain, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Real Madrid signing new players to one transfer window from two, the tribunal said on Tuesday.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS also ordered Real Madrid to pay a fine to global soccer body FIFA of 240,000 Swiss francs ($233,120), reduced from 360,000 francs.

The suspensions were initially imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee in January for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players.

($1 = 1.0295 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)