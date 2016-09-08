ZURICH, Sept 8 Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have lost their appeals against transfer bans which were imposed on them for breaching rules on signing non-Spanish under-18 players, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

The decision by FIFA's Appeal Committee means that neither club can register players during the next two transfer windows and will have to wait until January 2018 to make any new signings.

The bans were initially imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee in January, but were temporarily lifted pending appeals later the same month, allowing them to sign players in the transfer window which ended last month.

A statement said the Appeal Committee had decided to "confirm in their entirety the decisions rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the respective cases relating to the protection of minors."

