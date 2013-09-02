MADRID, Sept 2 List of major La Liga transfers
during the transfer window just ended (estimated cost in
millions of dollars).
Player From To Fee
Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid 132
Neymar Santos Barcelona 75
Asier Illarramendi Real Sociedad Real Madrid 52
Isco Malaga Real Madrid 40
Josuha Guilavogui St Etienne Atletico Madrid 13
Dorlan Pabon Monterrey Valencia 11
Bebat Etxebarria Real Betis Athletic Bilbao 11
Toby Alderweireld Ajax Amsterdam Atletico Madrid 9
Leo Baptistao Rayo Vallecano Atletico Madrid 9
David Villa Barcelona Atletico Madrid 3
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)