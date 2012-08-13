MADRID Aug 13 Spain's secretary of state for
sport, Miguel Cardenal, will attend an emergency meeting of
first and second division clubs on Tuesday to try to help
resolve a dispute over TV rights and other issues that threatens
to delay the start of the season.
"Miguel Cardenal ... will take part tomorrow in the assembly
of the professional football league (LFP)," his office said on
their official Twitter feed.
Thirteen first division clubs have said they will postpone
the season opening this weekend unless broadcasters Canal+ and
Mediapro, who are fighting over rights ownership, put aside
their differences.
Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Celta Vigo,
Espanyol, Getafe, Granada, Real Mallorca, Osasuna, Rayo
Vallecano, Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Real Zaragoza have also
made several other demands, including for a "transparent and
regulated" system for fixing kickoff times.
They are unhappy with the LFP management and have accused
officials of helping some clubs with favourable times that
disadvantage others.
Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido said on Monday the
Andalusian club would not be represented at the meeting because
the group of 13 had wanted only the first division sides to
attend and not the second division ones.
He added, however, that he did not think the first weekend
of La Liga action was under threat, although he warned some
clubs were still considering delaying the season opening.
"The president and the vice president of the LFP have
convened a general assembly we did not request so Sevilla will
not take part," Del Nido told a news conference presenting new
signing Alberto Botia.
The 13 clubs, who may be joined by one or two more, would
issue a statement outlining their position, Del Nido added.
"I don't think the start of La Liga is in danger although
some of those clubs are proposing that it doesn't begin on
Saturday," he said.
Many Spanish clubs are also unhappy with the way Real Madrid
and Barcelona dominate revenue from audiovisual rights due to
the lack of a system of collective bargaining and income sharing
like those used in rival European leagues.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Brian Homewood)