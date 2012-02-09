MADRID The Spanish football league (LFP) has broken off talks with the players' union (AFE) on a wide-ranging agreement covering wages and working conditions, the LFP said on Thursday, raising the prospect of another strike disrupting the La Liga calendar.

The season started a week late in August after the AFE called a stoppage as part of a bid to help players whose wages had not been paid, especially those at clubs suffering from financial difficulties.

A preliminary deal was struck which allowed the season to get under way and the two sides have been negotiating on a variety of issues since then but the LFP said it had now been forced to halt talks in the face of what it described as AFE "intransigence".

AFE officials were not immediately available for comment.

"After months of talks, the LFP yesterday felt obliged to break off negotiations over a Collective Accord for professional soccer given the intransigence of the AFE's position at the table," the LFP said.

Among issues on which agreement had not been possible were a new salary structure, players' image rights and disciplinary measures, the league added.

