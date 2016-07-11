Football Soccer - Barcelona v Getafe - Spanish Liga BBVA - Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona - 12/3/16Barcelona's Arda Turan fights for the ball against Getafe's Alvaro Medran. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Valencia have signed Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, the Liga club said in a statement on Monday without giving any financial details.

Medran, who was impressive on loan at Getafe last season, scoring twice in 20 matches, is Valencia's second close-season signing after Portugal winger Nani joined from Fenerbahce.

Medran, 22, a Real youth product, played for the Madrid club in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League before joining Getafe on loan a year ago.

