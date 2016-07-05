July 5 Portugal winger Nani, who is preparing for Wednesday's Euro 2016 semi-final against Wales, has joined Valencia from Fenerbahce on a three-year contract, the Spanish club has announced.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 20 times in 101 games for his country, was on impressive form last season with 12 goals in 46 appearances for the Turkish club.

"Valencia Club de Futbol have reached an agreement with Portuguese international Luis Carlos Almeida -- 'Nani' -- for the player to join the club for the next three seasons," the La Liga club said on its website (en.valenciacf.com) on Tuesday.

Valencia had to fend off interest from English Premier League club Stoke City to secure the former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon player's services.