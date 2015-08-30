MADRID Aug 30 Valencia have further bolstered their defence by agreeing to sign Tunisia centre back Aymen Abdennour from Monaco on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Abdennour, 26, will be presented to fans on Monday at the Mestalla stadium, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

He is the latest recruit for the ambitious Spanish club, whose takeover last year by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim has raised hopes they can again mount a genuine challenge for the domestic league title they last won in 2004 and make a swift return to Europe's elite.

Valencia safely came through Champions League qualifying last week by beating Monaco 4-3 on aggregate and were drawn in Group H of Europe's elite club competition, in which they were finalists in 2000 and 2001, with Olympique Lyonnais, Zenit St Petersburg and Ghent.

Valencia needed a new centre back after selling Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi to Manchester City this month.

Abdennour spent one season at Monaco after previous stints with Werder Bremen and Toulouse.

At Valencia, he will likely partner German World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi in central defence, with fellow new signing, Brazilian Aderlan Santos, and Portuguese Ruben Vezo further options for coach Nuno. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)