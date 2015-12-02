Dec 2 Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been appointed Valencia coach for the rest of the season, the La Liga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Valencia Football Club has reached an agreement with England coach Gary Neville to be the coach of the first team until June 30, 2016," the club said.

Nuno Espirito Santo stepped down 'by mutual consent' after Sunday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla left the ambitious Singapore-owned club languishing in mid-table. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)