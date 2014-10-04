Atletico Madrid's Tiago Mendes (R) and Valencia's Daniel Parejo fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

MADRID Valencia have denounced fans of the club who pelted the Atletico Madrid team bus with objects before Saturday's La Liga match at the Mestalla.

Television footage showed objects which appeared to be cans of drink striking the Atletico bus as it arrived at the stadium before mounted police intervened to disperse the crowd.

"Valencia CF profoundly regrets the throwing of objects at the Atletico Madrid bus on its arrival at the Mestalla," the club said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

"The club will do everything in its power, together with the police, to find the perpetrators and, if identified, they will not be allowed at the Mestalla in the future," they added.

Valencia won the match 3-1 and are second in La Liga after seven matches, two points behind Barcelona.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)