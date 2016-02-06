Feb 6 (Reuters) – Gary Neville said Valencia were not under any more pressure than usual to win their La Liga clash at Real Betis on Sunday, despite the discontent of the club's fans following the 7-0 drubbing by Barcelona on Wednesday.

Valencia are on an 11-game winless run in the league, eight of which have come since former England defender Neville replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as coach on Dec 2.

"Every game is a must-win game for this club," Neville told reporters on Saturday. "Whoever the coach is, whoever the players are, that's the expectation.

"We need to show desire," he added. "Wednesday night was a bad night for us."

The 7-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Cup semi-final first leg represented a watershed moment for some Valencia fans who called for Neville to leave and barracked the former Manchester United defender at the club's training ground.

Club great Santiago Canizares also called for the40-year-old to apologise to the fans and resign, but Neville has insisted that he is determined to change the situation.

"I'm a strange type of person," he said. "I saw the fans and all I could think was 'wow', I've never seen fans as passionate as that in my football career.

"I know it wasn't a good type of passion for us to experience, but I'm the only person who can take a positive out of an incredible negative like that.

"When I see the veins appearing in the fans' faces, and I see the passion, the anger, the fight, I can only imagine the same in reverse, when it's good, and that's all I can think about."

Valencia's miserable run has left them well out of the Champions League qualifying places and edging towards the relegation zone.

They are 12th, only five points off the bottom three heading into Sunday's match against Betis, who are 15th on 22 points.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)