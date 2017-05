March 30 Valencia have sacked manager Gary Neville and replaced him with Pako Ayestaran until the end of the season, the La Liga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, the club have decided to make a change with the best interests of Valencia CF moving forward this season," they said on their website (en.valenciacf.com).

"We thank Gary for his work at Valencia and wish him the best in the future." (Editing by Ken Ferris)