MADRID Valencia have strengthened their squad for the La Liga and Europa League campaigns with the purchase of Colombia forward Dorlan Pabon from Mexican side Monterrey.

The 25-year-old, who was on loan at Real Betis in the second half of last season, passed a medical on Tuesday and has signed a four-year contract, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

Pabon made 17 appearances for Betis last term, scoring eight goals, and combines physical strength with blistering pace.

He joins Valencia as a replacement for Spain striker Roberto Soldado, who joined English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the close season.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)