MADRID, July 12 La Liga club Valencia have agreed to take Oriol Romeu on loan from English Premier League side Chelsea next season as they seek to bolster their midfield for their domestic and Europa League campaigns.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona's youth academy, had passed a medical and would be presented to fans later on Friday at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, the club said on their website(www.valenciacf.com).

Romeu, who moved to London from Barca in the summer of 2011, made nine appearances for Chelsea last term but missed the second half of the season due to injury. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)