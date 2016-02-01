Valverde leaving Athletic Bilbao amid Barca speculation
LONDON Ernesto Valverde will not coach Athletic Bilbao next season, the Basque club announced on Tuesday, amid strong reports in Spain that he will become Barcelona's next manager.
Valencia have agreed a loan deal for Atletico Madrid left back Guilherme Siqueira, the La Liga club said on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Brazilian has had limited opportunities at the Calderon following the return of Filipe Luis to the club.
“Valencia and Atletico Madrid have agreed the transfer of Guilherme Siqueira until June 30, 2017,” Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).
“Siqueira will have a medical on Monday.”
Siqueira will reinforce the defence of a struggling Valencia side that sit 12th in La Liga with 25 points from 22 games.
Leeds United's co-owner Massimo Cellino has left the club after a controversial three-year stay that saw him banned three times by England's football authorities and fire six managers.