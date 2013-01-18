MADRID Valencia coach Ernesto Valverde will miss the King's Cup quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid after being given a two-match ban in the competition by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Friday.

Valverde, who replaced Mauricio Pellegrino as coach early last month, was sent off for protesting after Real's second goal in Tuesday's first leg at the Bernabeu.

Valencia, who like Real return to Champions League action in the last 16 next month, trail 2-0 ahead of Wednesday's return leg at the Mestalla.

The winners go on to meet either Barcelona or Malaga in the semi-finals.

