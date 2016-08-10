Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Villarreal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg - Anfield, Liverpool, England - 5/5/16Liverpool's Dejan Lovren and Villarreal's Roberto Soldado as manager Juergen Klopp looks onAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith/ Livepic/ Files

Spanish striker Roberto Soldado has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days, Villarreal said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who scored five goals in 28 league appearances to help Villarreal finish fourth in La Liga in the 2015-16 campaign, was injured during his team's 2-0 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna in a pre-season game.

"The tests done on the player Roberto Soldado have confirmed that the Villarreal striker suffers an anterior cruciate ligament tear and a torn external meniscus in his right knee," Villarreal said in a statement.

"The player will have to undergo surgery in the next few days."

The estimated recovery time for this type of injury is at least six months.

Villarreal host Monaco in the Champions League play-offs on August 17 with the return leg being staged six days later at the Stade Louis II.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Susanna Twidale)