MADRID Barcelona will file a second appeal against the dismissal of coach Tito Vilanova in Sunday's 2-1 win at Osasuna after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) rejected an initial effort and suspended him for two games on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona's legal department will lodge an appeal in coming days against the decision by the Spanish soccer federation's competition committee to suspend Tito Vilanova for two matches," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Barca felt Vilanova's dismissal from the bench, which came on his away debut in the league, was excessively harsh.

He protested the referee's decision not to award a free kick for a challenge on Sergio Busquets and the official said in his match report he had punished Vilanova "for angrily protesting a passage of play, having been warned by the fourth official".

The RFEF announced the two-game ban on its website (www.rfef.es) and said it had suspended Real Madrid defender Fabio Coentrao for four matches for insulting the referee during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Getafe.

Real said in a statement on their website (www.realmadrid.com) that they would appeal. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)