Barcelona's David Villa celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad by wearing a T-shirt with a picture of his family, which reads: ''Impossible without you'', during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID Barcelona striker David Villa was fined on Wednesday for taking off his shirt to reveal a vest with a message dedicated to his family after he scored on his long-awaited return from injury last weekend.

The Spanish football federation classes the removal of a shirt to display any form of publicity, slogan or picture as a serious offence punishable with a fine of between 2,000 euros and 3,000 euros.

Spain's all-time top scorer came on as a late substitute when Barca beat Real Sociedad 5-1 in their La Liga opener on Sunday and netted near the end after an eight-month layoff with a broken leg.

The 30-year-old ripped off his shirt in the celebration to reveal a photo of his wife and two daughters underneath the slogan "Impossible without you," and was shown a yellow card by the referee.

Villa broke his leg at the Club World Cup last December, missing the national team's Euro 2012 triumph as he continued his recovery. His return on Sunday in the 74th minute received a huge Nou Camp ovation.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tom Pilcher)