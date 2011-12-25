Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
MADRID Barcelona forward David Villa has been released from hospital five days after an operation on the broken leg he sustained in this month's Club World Cup, the Spanish and European champions said on Saturday.
"This means the Barca number seven can spend the Christmas holidays with his family," the La Liga club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
Spain international Villa, the world and European champions' all-time leading scorer, is expected to be sidelined for up to five months, putting his participation at Euro 2012 in doubt.
He broke his left tibia playing in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Japan and doctors said the 30-year-old had been suffering from a stress fracture.
They said Monday's operation had been gone "fantastically well".
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.