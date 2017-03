Spain's David Villa celebrates after scoring his third, and the team's seventh goal against Tahiti during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Satiro Sodre

MADRID Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Spain striker David Villa to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Monday.

The 31-year-old, Spain's all-time leading scorer, will move for a fee of up to 5.1 million euros with Barca reserving 50 percent of the rights over any future transfer.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)