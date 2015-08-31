MADRID Villarreal have further bolstered their forward line by taking Spaniard Adrian Lopez on loan from Porto for the season, the Europa League participants said on Monday.

Adrian, 27, had stints at clubs including Real Oviedo, Deportivo La Coruna and Malaga before he spent three years at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, helping the team win the Europa League, La Liga and King's Cup.

Villarreal have also recently brought in former Spain striker Roberto Soldado and Congo forward Cedric Bakambu while Brazilian Leo Baptistao has arrived on loan from Atletico.

Villarreal, who were sixth in La Liga last season, have been drawn in Europa League Group E with Viktoria Plzen, Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Minsk.

