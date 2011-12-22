MADRID Villarreal parted company with coach Juan Carlos Garrido after the La Liga club were eliminated from the King's Cup 3-1 on aggregate by third-tier side Mirandes on Wednesday.

Garrido, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 when the Chilean left for a brief stint at Real Madrid, has had to cope with a slew of injuries to key players this season and his side are hovering just above the relegation places in the league.

"Juan Carlos Garrido has tonight ended his spell as coach of the Villarreal first-team squad," the club said on their website (www.villarrealcf.es).

"His successor in the job has not yet been confirmed," they added.

Local media reported that Garrido, who has worked at the club for more than a decade and coached junior teams before taking the top job, had been sacked.

