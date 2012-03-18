French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
MADRID Villarreal sacked coach Jose Molina after their 1-0 defeat at Levante in La Liga on Sunday, having taken only one point from their last five matches.
A replacement, who will be their third of the campaign, has yet to be named, the struggling east-coast club said in a statement.
Former goalkeeper Molina had only been in the post since December when he was promoted from the B team to replace Juan Carlos Garrido.
Villarreal lie 17th in the standings with 27 points and are only three points above the relegation zone with 11 matches left to play this season.
They finished fourth last termto qualify for the Champions League but lost all six group games as their campaign started to unravel.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.