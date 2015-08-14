BARCELONA Villarreal have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado in a deal worth a reported 10 million euros ($11.12 million), the Spanish club confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard returns to Spain after a disappointing spell in the Premier League where he failed to live up to his 26-million-pound ($40.68-million) transfer fee from Valencia two years ago. His record for Spurs was 16 goalsin 76 matches in all competitions.

“Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed the transfer of Spanish forward Roberto Soldado,” read a statement on the Villarreal website (www.villarrealcf.es).

“He will wear the Villarreal shirt for the next three seasons.”

Soldado, who scored only one Premier League goal last season and seven in all, remained popular with the Spurs fans for his never-say-die attitude but never adapted to the physical demands of the English game.

The striker came through the Real Madrid youth academy and played for Osasuna and Getafe before making his name at Valencia where he scored 82 goals in three seasons.

He has made 12 appearances for Spain but has not been included in recent squads and will now try to get his international career back on track.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

($1 = 0.6391 pounds)

(Editing by Clare Fallon)