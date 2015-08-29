MADRID Aug 29 Villarreal have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign midfielder Denis Suarez on a four-year deal, with Barca retaining the option to buy the 21-year-old back, the La Liga clubs said on Saturday.

Suarez, who came through Celta Vigo's academy before spending two years at English Premier League side Manchester City, had been on loan at Sevilla as part of the agreement that brought Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Barca.

"Suarez was originally due to stay in Andalusia for two years, through to the summer of 2016, but is now headed for (Villarreal), with Barca maintaining the option to repurchase the player at the end of the season," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

"The Catalan club also has a second option to repurchase him at the end of the 2016-17 season and a right to first refusal should it not exercise (the second purchase option)," they added.

Suarez was given the chance to show off his attacking flair at Sevilla and became a firm favourite with the home fans.

His dribbling and passing skills made him key part of the side as they swept to a second consecutive Europa League title and qualified for the Champions League.

A jewel in Celta's youth ranks, he was chased by a number of top European clubs before he joined City in 2011 aged 17.

But City's spending on expensive talent from outside the club meant opportunities for young players were scant and after a couple of seasons in which he made only a handful of first-team appearances he signed for Barca.

Villarreal, who beat Espanyol 3-1 in La Liga on Friday, were drawn in Europa League Group E with Viktoria Plzen, Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Minsk. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Julien Pretot)