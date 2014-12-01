Deportivo Coruna's supporters react during their Spanish first division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID A Deportivo La Coruna supporter died after dozens of rival fans from radical groups clashed before the club's La Liga match at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The 43-year-old fan, identified by Deportivo as Francisco Javier Romero Taboada, was pulled out of the freezing Manzanares river near Atletico's Calderon stadium and suffered cardiac arrest, hypothermia and head injuries, emergency services said.

A hospital spokeswoman said Romero Taboada, who was known as "Jimmy", died shortly after 2 pm local time (1300 GMT) after failing to respond to efforts to revive him.

Footage posted on YouTube and social media showed black-clad fans hurling scores of firecrackers, chairs, sticks and other objects at each other and exchanging insults as trouble flared around 9 am.

One video showed a figure, who local media said may have been Romero Taboada, being bundled over the wall into the water.

Eleven others were treated for injuries, including a female police officer with a fractured hand.

Twenty-four people were taken into custody, all members of radical fan groups from Deportivo and Atletico, as well as Madrid-based clubs Rayo Vallecano and Alcorcon, and 100 troublemakers had been identified, police said on their Twitter feed (@policia).

They named the groups, who are known to organise fights among themselves before matches, as Riazor Blues (Deportivo), Frente Atletico, Bukaneros (Rayo) and Alkor Hooligans (Alcorcon).

Atletico, Deportivo, Spain's professional soccer league (LFP) and the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and government officials united in condemning the violence.

The LFP said it had wanted to suspend the game, which champions Atletico won 2-0, but they were unable to contact anyone from the RFEF in time.

Speaking on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser later on Sunday, RFEF secretary general Jorge Perez said he had been travelling and missed calls from the head of the federation's referees commission and LFP president Javier Tebas.

"But of course the stadium was already full," Perez said.

"In that sense, suspending a match two or three minutes before the start can be counterproductive.

"We have to resolve this lack of coordination among ourselves. We need to get to work straight away so that something like what happened today does not happen again."

Spain's government anti-violence commission is due to meet on Monday to discuss Sunday's events.

"I want to say that this has nothing to do with football," Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Spanish television before the fan's death was announced.

"These are radical groups who meet up and these are the consequences," Cerezo added.

Deportivo president Tino Fernandez said clubs needed to do more to make sure such incidents were not allowed to happen.

"It's tragic news," he told Spanish TV. "I want to express our vehement opposition to violence."

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis/Alan Baldwin)