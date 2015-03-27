MADRID Xavi's agent has declined to comment on reports the Barcelona midfielder is set to leave the La Liga leaders at the end of the season and sign a lucrative contract with Qatari side Al Sadd.

Xavi, 35, has played for Barca a record 751 times since he graduated from the academy to the first team in 1998 but has had limited playing time this season under coach Luis Enrique.

His agent, Ivan Corretja, told Reuters on Friday he had no comment on reports in Spanish media that Xavi was poised to agree a three-year deal with Al Sadd worth 10 million euros ($10.8 million) a season with an option for a further season.

One of the most decorated footballers of all time, Xavi defined Barca and Spain's spectacularly successful 'tiki-taka' possession-based playing style.

He represented La Roja 133 times, a record for an outfield player and only bettered by goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas, and was a key figure in Spain's glittering run when they won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Xavi, who has won three Champions League crowns, seven La Liga titles and a host of other trophies with Barca, made his debut for Spain in a friendly against the Netherlands in November 2000.

He played in four World Cups and three European Championships and won 100 of his 133 matches for the Iberian nation, controlling play from a central position, regularly providing assists and also scoring the occasional goal.

His last appearance for Spain was a bitter 5-1 reverse to the Netherlands in their opening Group B match at the World Cup finals in Brazil in June.

Al Sadd were AFC Champions League winners in 2011 and also triumphed at the Asian Club Championship in 1989.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)