MADRID Barcelona midfielder Xavi has withdrawn from the Spain squad to play Uruguay this week because of a hamstring problem, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

The 33-year-old playmaker, who Could have earned his 120th cap against the South American champions in Doha on Wednesday, had been examined by RFEF medical staff after Barca's 1-1 La Liga draw at Valencia on Sunday, the federation said on their Twitter feed.

The world and European champions have already lost Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso because of a groin injury sustained in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Granada.

Alonso was replaced in the squad by Atletico Madrid's Mario Suarez, a 25-year-old former youth international with his first call up. The federation did not say if anyone would be brought in to replace Xavi.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)