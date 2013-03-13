Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez speaks during a news conference at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

MADRID Barcelona playmaker Xavi will miss the La Liga leaders' game at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday after aggravating a hamstring problem in Tuesday's Champions League victory against AC Milan.

"The player felt some discomfort in his hamstring and tests performed on Wednesday confirmed muscle fatigue which will keep him out of the league game at the Nou Camp," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Wednesday.

Barca, bidding for a fourth league domestic league title in five years, are 13 points clear of second-placed champions Real Madrid with 11 games left.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)