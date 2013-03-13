Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
LONDON Arsene Wenger ended months of speculation about his future on Wednesday by signing a new two-year deal with Arsenal that will keep the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium until 2019.
MADRID Barcelona playmaker Xavi will miss the La Liga leaders' game at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday after aggravating a hamstring problem in Tuesday's Champions League victory against AC Milan.
"The player felt some discomfort in his hamstring and tests performed on Wednesday confirmed muscle fatigue which will keep him out of the league game at the Nou Camp," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Wednesday.
Barca, bidding for a fourth league domestic league title in five years, are 13 points clear of second-placed champions Real Madrid with 11 games left.
