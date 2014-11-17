MADRID Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of former France and Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane, made his debut for Real's B team under his father's orders in Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Conquense.
Zinedine Zidane is assistant coach of Real Madrid Castilla, who play in the third tier of Spanish soccer (Segunda B), and 19-year-old Enzo, a midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 88th minute of the match in the Spanish capital.
Named after Uruguay great Enzo Francescoli, the young Zidane was called up for medical tests with France's Under-19 squad in February after he opted to represent Les Bleus despite having played for Spain's Under-15 side.
Enzo's younger brothers Luca, Theo and Eliaz are all being groomed in Real's academy.
