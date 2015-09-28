MADRID Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Ignacio Zoco, a key part of the team that dominated La Liga in the 1960s and the Spanish side that won the 1964 European Championship, died on Monday aged 76, Real said.

After starting out at Pamplona-based Osasuna in his native Navarra region, Zoco spent 12 seasons with Real, making 434 competitive appearances and helping the club win one European Cup, seven La Liga titles and two Spanish Cups.

He played 25 times for Spain between 1961 and 1969, including the 1964 Euro final in Madrid when the hosts beat the Soviet Union to win their maiden major championship.

Zoco dedicated most of his life to Real, where he was the first-team match delegate between 1994 and 1998 and served as a member of the board of directors.

