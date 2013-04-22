Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates his goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Luis Suarez has a new brother in arms in former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Tyson, who famously bit the ear of Evander Holyfield during a 1997 world heavyweight title fight, began following Suarez on Twitter after the Liverpool striker sunk his teeth into the arm of Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during an English Premier League match on Sunday.

According to Tyson's profile page on Twitter, he made Uruguayan Suarez his 432nd and most recent follow.

Suarez, who faces an investigation by English soccer authorities for his actions, apologised for his behaviour.

"I'm sad for what happened this afternoon," he said on Twitter. "I apologize Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I'm so sorry about it!!"

Tyson, now 46, took a chunk out of Holyfield's right ear in the third round of a bout in Las Vegas in June 1997, after which Holyfield, nicknamed the "Real Deal", became known as the "Meal Deal".

Tyson, currently touring the United States with his one-man show, "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth", was disqualified from the fight and fined $3 million.

Suarez's afternoon ended on a more satisfying note as he scored a stoppage-time header to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool.

(Writing by Stephen Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)