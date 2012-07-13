By Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 13
LONDON, July 13 English soccer club Sunderland's
season-ticket holders will be able to sell unwanted tickets for
Premier League matches online under a new sponsorship agreement
with U.S. firm StubHub.
The deal marks a further step in the international expansion
of StubHub, owned by online auction company eBay, which
entered the British market earlier this year where it is
competing with established secondary ticket company Viagogo.
Season-ticket holders will be able to sell seats online for
games they cannot attend at a price fixed by them, with StubHub
getting a 25 percent commission.
The agreement should mean fewer empty seats at Sunderland's
Stadium of Light and allow the club to make more money on sales
of food, drink and merchandise, said Nick Harford, head of
business development and partnerships for StubHub's
international arm.
The sponsorship deal would help compensate the club for lost
revenue from selling extra tickets on its own account.
Restrictions will be placed on sales to prevent crowd
trouble at the northeast derby with Newcastle United.
Sunderland, owned by U.S. businessman Ellis Short, finished
last season in 13th place in the 20-team Premier League. The
club had an average attendance last season of just over 39,000
-- around 10,000 short of capacity.
Founded in 2000, StubHub is the market leader in the United
States where it works with teams including baseball's New York
Yankees.
Co-founder Eric Baker moved to Europe and set up Viagogo in
2006. Viagogo has worked with European Champions League winners
Chelsea and top German club Bayern Munich.