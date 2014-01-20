Jan 20 Argentine defender Santiago Vergini has joined Sunderland's fight for Premier League survival on loan until the end of the season, the club said on Monday.

The centre back, who has one international cap, was on loan with Argentina's Estudiantes from his Uruguayan parent club Atletico Fenix.

Vergini began his career in Paraguay with Olimpia before playing in Europe with Italy's Verona in 2011. After a spell with Newell's Old Boys, Vergini joined Estudiantes last year.

Sunderland are 19th in the standings with all of the bottom three sides on 18 points after 22 games. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)